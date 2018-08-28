14 Cambodian opposition activists freed from prison

A former member of the now-disbanded opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party Meach Sovannara has soft drink in a restaurant on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Fourteen anti-government activists were given pardons Monday that will free them from long prison terms, the latest in a series of releases engineered by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen after his party’s election sweep last month. Heng Sinith AP Photo