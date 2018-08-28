Bolivian woman might be world’s oldest at nearly 118

In this Aug. 23, 2018 photo, 117-year-old Julia Flores Colque eyes the camera while sitting outside her home in Sacaba, Bolivia. Her national identity card says Flores Colque was born on Oct. 26, 1900 in a mining camp in the Bolivian mountains. At 117 and just over 10 months, she would be the oldest woman in the Andean nation and perhaps the oldest living person in the world. Juan Karita AP Photo