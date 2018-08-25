Volunteers re-enact World War I encampment in Verdun, France

Men dressed in WWI uniforms take part in a reconstruction of the WWI battle of Verdun, at the ‘Fort de Douaumont’, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 in Verdun, eastern France. Hundreds of volunteers from 18 countries gathered in the French town Verdun as part of a string of events to mark the centenary of the end of World War One. Re-enactors dressed in soldiers’ uniforms have brought to life a big military encampment in the town. Jean-Francois Badias AP Photo