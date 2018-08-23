IS releases new audio, purportedly of its leader al-Baghdadi

FILE - This image made from video posted on a militant website July 5, 2014, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq during his first public appearance. The Islamic State group has released a new militant audio recording, purportedly of its shadowy leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, his first in almost a year. In the audio, al-Baghdadi — whose whereabouts and fate remain unknown — urges followers to “persevere” and continue fighting the group’s enemies everywhere. The 54-minute audio entitled “Give Glad Tidings to the Patient” was released by the extremist group’s central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation, on Wednesday evening, Aug. 22, 2018. (Militant video via AP, File) Uncredited AP