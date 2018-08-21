Earthquake causes panic in Caracas

A powerful earthquake caused residents of the Venezuelan capital to flee into the streets on Aug. 21, 2018.
By
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

World

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.