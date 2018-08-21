Death toll in southern Italy gorge flood hits 10

Rescuers work at the Raganello Gorge in Civita, Italy, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. At least eight people were killed when heavy rain flooded a gorge filled with hikers in the southern region of Calabria, Italy’s civil protection agency said. The dead included four men and four women. The head of civil protection in Calabria, Carlo Tansi, told Sky TG24 that 12, including a 10-year-old boy, were brought to safety in the flash flood in the Raganello Gorge, a popular hiking spot. The boy was among six people who were injured. ANSA via AP Francesco Capitaneo