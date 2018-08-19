German prosecutors probe Yazidi woman’s claim about IS man

19-year-old Yazidi refugee, Ashwaq Haji Hami talks about her experiences in Germany, saying she has now returned to her homeland of Iraq for fear that her alleged Islamic State tormentor could harm her in Germany, during an interview at Essian refugee camp in Iraq, Friday Aug. 17, 2018. Hami says she was enslaved by Islamic State militants in 2014, but escaped and went to Germany where she ran into her captors again, so has emigrated to Iraq for safety. German prosecutors said Saturday Aug. 18, they are taking Ashwaq Haji Hami’s claims seriously, but say they need more information to identify him. (AP Photo) AP