The Latest: Pakistani lawmakers elect Imran Khan as PM

In this photo released by the National Assembly, the leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan, left, greets speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Pakistan’s lower house of parliament elected Qaiser, an ally of Khan, to be its next speaker on Wednesday, paving the way for the former cricket star and longtime politician to become the next prime minister. (National Assembly, via AP) AP