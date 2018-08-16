How the drone attack on Maduro unfolded in Venezuela

It started with a nervous look to the sky. Two minutes later, two drones exploded. We analyzed videos and photos to show how a speech by President Nicolás Maduro ended in an apparent assassination attempt.
By
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

World

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.

Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

World

Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.