UN panel calls on Bahrain to release activist Nabeel Rajab

FILE - In this May 28, 2012 file photo, human rights activist Nabeel Rajab gestures as he leaves a police station in Manama, Bahrain. A United Nations panel said Thursday Aug. 16, 2018, Bahrain should immediately release imprisoned activist Nabeel Rajab. Rajab is serving a five-year prison sentence for tweets he sent in a case widely criticized internationally as the kingdom’s government continues a crackdown on dissent. Images on the building at rear shows, clockwise from top, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo