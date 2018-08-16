Endangered Green, Loggerhead turtles make comeback in Cyprus

PHOTO GALLERY - In this photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, a conservationist holds up a tiny sea turtle that just hatched from its nest on Cyprus’ protected Lara beach. Cyprus’ Green and Loggerhead turtles have made a strong comeback thanks to pioneering conservation efforts stretching back decades, with the increase in numbers all the more remarkable as the Green turtle given that it only lays eggs in Cyprus and Turkey. Petros Karadjias AP Photo