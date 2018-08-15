The Latest: Spanish rescuers intercept 524 migrants

FILE - In this Aug.1, 2018 file photo, the French NGO “SOS Mediterranee” Aquarius ship leaves the Marseille harbor, southern France. he European Commission said Monday Aug.13, 2018 that it is in contact with a number of member states to identify a country willing to take 141 migrants picked up by a rescue ship, after the French aid groups operating the ship appealed for a safe port and Italy said Britain should take responsibility. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File) Claude Paris AP