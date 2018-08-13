Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa urges nation to move beyond elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses people during a Heroes’ Day holiday event to commemorate the lives of those who died in the southern African country’s 1970s war against white minority rule, in Harare, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Zimbabwe’s president has called on the troubled country to unite and “put the election period behind us and embrace the future” in his first public address since winning disputed elections. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP