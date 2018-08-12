Egypt hands Muslim Brotherhood leader another life sentence

FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide Mohammed Badie wears a red jumpsuit that designates he has been sentenced to death, during a court hearing in Tora prison, Cairo, Egypt. An Egyptian court sentenced five people, including Badie, to life in prison on violence-related charges, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. It’s the latest of several life sentences for Mohammed Badie, who has also been sentenced to death in separate trials since his 2013 arrest. (AP Photo/Lobna Tarek, El Shorouk Newspaper, File) Lobna Tarek AP