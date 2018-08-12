Israel PM defends contentious law in face of Arab protest

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the weekly cabinet meeting in his Jerusalem office, Sunday, August 12, 2018. Netanyahu defended his government’s decision to pass a contentious law defining Israel as a Jewish state in the face of protests by the country’s Arab minority. Netanyahu said that Palestinian flags “flying in the heart of Tel Aviv” was “conclusive evidence” that many protesters oppose Israel’s existence, and proves the law’s necessity. (Jim Hollander/Pool via AP) Jim Hollander AP