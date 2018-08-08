Congo’s president not running again in long-delayed election

FILE - In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 file photo, Congo’s President Joseph Kabila speaks during the state of the nation address to the National Assembly in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Congo’s president is not running again in December’s long-delayed elections, easing concerns by the opposition and international community that he would try to stay in power. A government spokesman on Wednesday, Aug, 8, said former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, the ruling party’s permanent secretary, is the presidential candidate as Congo faces its first peaceful, democratic transfer of power in the country’s history. (AP Photo/John Bompengo, file) John Bompengo AP