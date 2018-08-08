Kenya’s former world champ Nicholas Bett killed in car crash

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015, file photo, Kenya’s Nicholas Bett celebrates after winning the men’s 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships at the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing. The ex-hurdles world champion Bett, 28, has been killed in a road accident. Nandi county police commander Patrick Wambani says Bett was killed in the car crash early Wednesday morning near Kenya’s high-altitude training region of Eldoret. Bett’s coach Vincent Mumo says the athlete’s SUV hit bumps in a road and rolled. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File) Lee Jin-man AP