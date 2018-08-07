Tearful reunions for 9 separated kids back in Guatemala

Lourdes de Leon hugs her 6-year-old son Leo Jeancarlo de Leon as they are reunited at the shelter “Nuestras Raíces” in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. De Leon said she and Leo had gone to the U.S. in search of a better life because her low-paid job selling clothing wasn’t enough to provide him with a good future. They arrived in Arizona on May 10, and the boy was taken from her a couple of days later. She was returned to Guatemala on June 7, while he remained in a shelter in New York. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) Oliver de Ros AP