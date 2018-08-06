A look at al-Qaida’s most lethal branch, Yemen’s AQAP

FILE - In this Friday, June 15, 2012 file photo, an al-Qaida logo is seen on a street sign in the town of Jaar in southern Abyan province, Yemen. Arabic on the logo reads, “There is no god but God,” and “Muhammad is the messenger of God.” Jaar was one of several southern towns that al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula took over in 2011 and ruled until the following year when it was driven out by a government offensive that wreaked widespread damage. It was just one phase in the continual back and forth of expansions by the group and crack-downs. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File) Hani Mohammed AP