Moscow says Russian woman arrested in US mistreated in jail

FILE - In this Sunday, April 21, 2013 file photo, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia. Moscow claims that a Russian woman arrested in the United States on charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Russia is being mistreated in jail. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 that Maria Butina is being kept in solitary confinement in a cold sell. (AP Photo, file)