Relatives refuse to accept report on missing Malaysian plane

Relatives of Chinese passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 assist another relative near a banner which reads “Investigation report disappoints” after gathering to hear the report by a 19-member international team in Beijing, China, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. The relatives are refusing to accept the latest report on the plane’s disappearance four years ago and are demanding the search be restarted. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Ng Han Guan AP