Thousands watch aerobatics at Romania’s intl air show

In this Saturday, July 28, 2018, members of the Hawks of Romania aerobatics team fly as pyrotechnic effects are deployed to simulate a bombing raid, during the Bucharest International Air Show, or BIAS 2018, in Bucharest, Romania. Thousands of Romanians took to an airfield on the edge of the capital Bucharest for a weekend of aerobatics and air power display by more than 200 pilots and 150 aircraft from several countries.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Vadim Ghirda AP