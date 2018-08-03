Top German court throws out elderly neo-Nazi’s appeal

In this Nov. 23, 2017 photo Ursula Haverbeck, accused of hate speech, enters the court room of the District Court in Detmold, Germany. Germany’s highest court has thrown out a notorious elderly neo-Nazi’s case against her conviction for Holocaust denial, ruling that her activities are not covered by a constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP, file) Bernd Thissen AP