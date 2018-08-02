Dog that survived Greek wildfire is rescued from brick oven

In this image from video made available Thursday Aug. 2, 2018, shows a dog that survived last week’s devastating wildfire in Greece, sheltering in an outside brick oven structure where it found refuge July 25, in the coastal Mati district near Athens. Volunteers are seen coaxing the frightened and battered-looking animal out of the brick structure, which stood outside a house, ravaged by the July 23 wildfire in the coastal Mati district near Athens that killed around 90 people. (Artemis Kyriakopoulou via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT Artemis Kyriakopoulou AP