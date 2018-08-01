Presumed US war remains begin journey home from South Korea

The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Korean War are listed on the memorial. Human remains handed over to the U.S. government from North Korea are expected to arrive Wednesday in Honolulu, where scientists will begin the painstaking process of trying to match DNA from the bones to those of American soldiers who didn’t return from the Korean War more than a half century ago. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Caleb Jones AP