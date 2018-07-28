Britain’s Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, grimaces as he sprints with France’s Romain Bardet, right, and Ireland’s Daniel Martin, left, towards the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 200.5 kilometers (124.6 miles) with start in Lourdes and finish in Laruns, France, Friday July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Britain’s Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, grimaces as he sprints with France’s Romain Bardet, right, and Ireland’s Daniel Martin, left, towards the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 200.5 kilometers (124.6 miles) with start in Lourdes and finish in Laruns, France, Friday July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Peter Dejong AP

Thomas effectively seals his 1st Tour de France title

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

July 28, 2018 11:20 AM

ESPELETTE, France

Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title on Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.

Thomas, a Welsh rider with Team Sky, takes a lead of 1 minute, 51 seconds over Tom Dumoulin into the mostly ceremonial finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday.

Dumoulin won the stage by one second ahead of four-time champion Chris Froome, who leapfrogged Primoz Roglic into third place overall.

Thomas finished third in the stage, 14 seconds behind.

