Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland massacre haunts Monday’s elections

In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, Ellis Ndlovu, 91, poses for a portrait in her Simbumbumbu, Zimbabwe home. Ndlovu’s son, Edwel, was killed 34 years ago by Zimbabwe army soldiers in what many called the Matabeleland Massacres, or Gukurahundi - “the early rains that blow away the chaff,” in the local Shona language. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Jerome Delay AP