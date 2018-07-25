Followers offer banknotes to soccer team members as they are ordained as Buddhist monks and novices following their dramatic cave rescue last week in the Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Buddhist males in Thailand are traditionally expected to enter the monkhood, often as novices, at some point in their lives to show gratitude, often toward their parents for raising them.
Followers offer banknotes to soccer team members as they are ordained as Buddhist monks and novices following their dramatic cave rescue last week in the Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Buddhist males in Thailand are traditionally expected to enter the monkhood, often as novices, at some point in their lives to show gratitude, often toward their parents for raising them. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo
World

Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

The Associated Press

July 25, 2018 06:33 AM

MAE SAI, Thailand

The young soccer teammates and their coach who were rescued after being trapped in a cave in northern Thailand have been ordained at a Buddhist temple, a merit-making activity to show thanks for their rescue.

The 11 boys, ages 11 to 16, became Buddhist novices in a Wednesday ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk. One boy did not participate because he isn't Buddhist.

The group prepared for their ordinations on Tuesday with ceremonies that included shaving their heads.

Buddhist males in Thailand are traditionally expected to enter the monkhood at some point in their lives. A major reason for the boys to make the gesture was to give thanks for the former Thai navy SEAL who died while taking part in the operation to rescue them.

