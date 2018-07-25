Syrian media: Suicide bombings kill 38 in southern province

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, file photo, released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian troops flash the victory sign next to the Syrian flag in Tell al-Haara, the highest hill in the southwestern Daraa province, Syria. Israel shot down a Syrian fighter jet it said had breached its airspace on Tuesday, as Syrian forces reached the Golan Heights frontier for the first time in seven years. (SANA via AP, File) AP