Ethiopia has ‘no option’ but multiparty democracy, PM says

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, file photo, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Fitsum Arega the chief of staff for Prime Minister Ahmed, announced on Twitter, Sunday July 22, 2018, that Ahmed says the country has “no option” but to pursue multi-party democracy in the latest shakeup in a country ruled for decades by a single coalition.(AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File) Mulugeta Ayene AP