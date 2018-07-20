Newly released video shows man believed to be last of tribe

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - In this 2011 video frame released by Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, an uncontacted indigenous man is seen amid the forest, in Rondonia, Brazil. No one knows his name. No one knows the name of the people he came from. And he appears to have lived alone in Brazil’s Amazon for 22 years. Video footage released for this first time this week by Brazil’s Indian Foundation showed rare images of a so-called uncontacted indigenous man who is believed to be the last surviving member of his tribe. A team that tracks him last saw evidence he was alive in May 2018. (Brazil’s National Indian Foundation via AP) AP