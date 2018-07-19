Archaeologists find ancient pottery workshop in Egypt

This undated photos provide by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows a 4000-year old pottery manufacturing workshop that was recently discovered close to the Nile River in Aswan province, southern Egypt. A statement Thursday July 19, 2018, by the Antiquities Ministry said the workshop, the oldest pottery workshop in the Old Kingdom, belongs to the 4th Dynasty, from 2,613 to 2,494 B.C. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)