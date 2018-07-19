Under Assad’s grip, uneasy co-existence with Syria ex-rebels

In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo, Col. Omar Melhem, 51, who defected from the Syrian army defector and once commanded a rebel faction of some 3,000 fighters speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the central Syrian town of Talbiseh, Homs province, Syria. As the Syrian government reasserts control over opposition strongholds, co-existence between the military and former rebel fighters who surrendered is the new reality. Hassan Ammar AP Photo