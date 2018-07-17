Syria rescue group says 10 killed in airstrike on shelter

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, ﻿Syrian government forces and Syrian Arab Red Crescent oversee the evacuation by buses of opposition fighters and their families from the southern province of Daraa, Syria, Sunday, July 15, 2018. The evacuation deal will hand over areas held by the rebels for years back to government control. Daraa, which lies on a highway linking Damascus with Jordan, was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad. (SANA via AP)