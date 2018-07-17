Mexicans mob ‘AMLO’ HQ seeking help for matters big or small

In this July 11, 2018 photo, Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador receives a note from a man, as he leaves his headquarters in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. Each day hundreds of Mexicans crowd outside white, two-story offices of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador bearing handwritten notes, medical records, retirement papers and other documents, in hopes he can help with everything from boosting pensions to clemency for a jailed loved one or even offer a job. Moises Castillo AP Photo