Cuban exile group railes against cruises to Cuba

Rescuers in northern Thailand on Sunday extracted four members of a youth soccer team from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, part of an ongoing operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach.
As Haiti entered a third day of civil unrest, some airline flights to the country resumed. Haitians had been protesting a 38 percent gas price hike by the government with flaming road barricades and sporadic looting.
Protests erupted in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry announced a sharp increase in gasoline prices. Opposition groups say they expect more protests throughout the country.
Royal Thai Navy SEALs provide medical aid to a group of teenage soccer players and their coach who have been stuck inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province since June 23. Officials are still working to free them from the cave.
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.
Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.
While a ceremony to mark the relocation of the United States Embassy took place in Jerusalem, thousands of Palestinians protested. In Gaza, at least 50 people were killed by Israeli forces as demonstrators tried to cross the border fence.
Thousands of protesters marched on Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, on April 23, 2018 to call for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega over a violent crackdown on protests against plans to overhaul the country’s welfare system.