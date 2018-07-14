Haiti’s prime minister resigns amid fuel price hike fallout

People run after cars were set on fire near the Best Western hotel during protests over a fuel price increase in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday, July 7, 2018. On Friday, the government announced that it would raise the prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene from 38 percent to 51 percent beginning Saturday, but cancelled the plan after protests around the country. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) Dieu Nalio Chery AP