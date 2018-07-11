AP Interview: US rescuer details high-risk Thai cave mission

U.S. Air Force Master Sargent Derek Anderson talks about the risky operation of extracting the trapped boys and their soccer coach to Associated Press during an exclusive interview in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Andersen explained the long challenging dives the boys had to endure in zero visibility through long narrow passageways to exit the flooded cave after being trapped for 18 days. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Vincent Thian AP