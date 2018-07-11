Boy dies, 4 hurt during play with grenade in Kashmir

Kashmiri villagers inspect a house damaged in a gun battle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Kundalan village, some 60 Kilometres south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July, 10, 2018. Government forces fired at protesters Tuesday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing a teenage boy and wounding at least 120 more who had been trying to reach the site of a gunbattle in which soldiers killed two rebels, police and residents said. Dar Yasin AP Photo