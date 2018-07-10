Thai police: Investigations into boat sinkings are advancing

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha consoles a relative of a victim in the last week's boat accident, Monday, July 9, 2018, on the tourist island of Phuket, Thailand. The death toll from Thursday's boat accident climbed to dozens, in Thailand's biggest tourist-related disaster in years. The boat, with 105 people, including 93 tourists, capsized and sank after it was hit by 5-meter (16-foot) waves. (AP Photo)