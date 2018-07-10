EU official criticizes Trump over attitude toward allies

FILE - In this Friday, May 26, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, second left, speaks with from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron after a group photo at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy. When Donald Trump walks into a NATO summit Wednesday, July 11, 2018, international politics are bound to become intensely personal _ again. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo