SKorea to probe military plan to quell Park protests

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, people holding candle lights stage a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Tuesday, July 10, 2018, that Moon has ordered an investigation into an allegation that the military drew up a plan to mobilize troops if protests worsened over the fate of his impeached predecessor last year. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo