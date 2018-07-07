Letters from trapped boys in Thai cave tug at heartstrings

This undated photo released via the Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Saturday, July 7, 2018, shows handwritten notes by the children trapped in a cave in Mae Sai, Thailand. The message on top reads: Night "Night loves Dad and mom and brother, don't worry about me. Night loves you all." The message at the middle reads: T'le "T'le misses Dad and Mom very much, I miss Oob Aab too, love you lots. Don't worry about me, I can take care of myself." The message at the bottom reads: Note "I am safe, please don't worry. Lots of love Dad and Mom and everyone." (Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP)