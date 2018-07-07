Armenian church displays significant relic amid tensions

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 26, 2010, Armenian Apostolic Church leader, Catholicos Garegin II, on arrival in the Azerbaijan's capital Baku, to take part in a summit of world religious leaders. Armenia’s Apostolic church has put The Spear of Longinus, which they say is the lance stabbed into Jesus Christ’s side as he hung on the cross, on display to dispel rumors that a part of it had been sold and prompted protesters to call for the resignation of Catholicos Garegin II. Aydin Mamedov, FILE AP Photo