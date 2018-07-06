Thai rescuers provide medical aid to trapped soccer players

Royal Thai Navy SEALs provide medical aid to a group of teenage soccer players and their coach who have been stuck inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province since June 23. Officials are still working to free them from the cave.
By
Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

World

Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.

Van strikes crowd in Toronto

World

Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.