Thai rescuers provide medical aid to trapped soccer players
Royal Thai Navy SEALs provide medical aid to a group of teenage soccer players and their coach who have been stuck inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province since June 23. Officials are still working to free them from the cave.
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.
Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.
While a ceremony to mark the relocation of the United States Embassy took place in Jerusalem, thousands of Palestinians protested. In Gaza, at least 50 people were killed by Israeli forces as demonstrators tried to cross the border fence.
Thousands of protesters marched on Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, on April 23, 2018 to call for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega over a violent crackdown on protests against plans to overhaul the country’s welfare system.
In 2016, diplomats at the United States Embassy in Havana were mysteriously stricken. Was it an attack? There is no official explanation for it, but it has played a big role in America’s current political disengagement with Cuba.