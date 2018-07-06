For a Yazidi woman abducted by IS, a tearful homecoming

In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo, provided by Yazda, a U.S.-based Yazidi rights group, Farida Khalaf weeps as she stands inside the schoolhouse where she had been separated from her family and first imprisoned in 2014, by Islamic State militants, in Kocho, northern Iraq. Khalaf somehow kept her composure as she returned to her devastated home village for the first time in four years -- until she entered the school. In a 2016 book titled “The Girl Who Beat ISIS: My Story,” Khalaf described rape, torture and beatings at the hands of the extremists, and her escape after four months of captivity. (Yazda via AP)