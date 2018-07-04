US diplomat visits Pakistan to discuss peace in Afghanistan

In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo, released by the Pakistani Inter Services Public Relation Department, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state, Alice Wells, meets with Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss how to ensure peace in Afghanistan following a recent cease-fire between the Taliban and Kabul, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Pakistan is believed to have played a role in ensuring the first truce in Afghanistan's brutal 17-year war when Kabul and insurgents separately but peacefully celebrated the Muslim feast of Eid al-Fitr. However, violence has later resumed. (Inter Services Public Relation Department, via AP)