Watchdog: Syrian group uncovering IS mass graves needs help

FILE - In this file photo released early Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian security force members remove human remains at a site where two mass graves are believed to contain the bodies of civilians and troops killed by the Islamic State militants, in the village of Wawi near the northern city of Raqqa, Syria. International watchdog Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, that a local group working to uncover mass graves in Syria's northeastern provinces until recently controlled by Islamic State militants needs international support. (SANA via AP, File)