Maltese prosecutors seek confiscation of German rescue boat

Claus-Peter Reisch, the German captain of Lifeline, a private ship that rescues migrants, is flanked by his lawyers as he leaves after an arraignment hearing in Valletta, Malta's capital, Monday, July 2, 2018. The Lifeline rescued 234 migrants in waters off Libya, then headed to Malta after Italy refused entrance to the ship. Reisch was charged with using the boat in Maltese waters without proper registration or license. str AP Photo