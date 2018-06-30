The Latest: Barcelona urges Spain to let migrant boat dock

RETRANSMISSION OF XAP116 TO IMPROVE QUALITY - Migrants aboard a rubber dinghy off the Libyan coast receive aid from rescuers aboard the Open Arms aid boat, of Proactiva Open Arms Spanish NGO, Saturday, June 30, 2018. 60 migrants were rescued as Italy's right-wing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted: "They can forget about arriving in an Italian port." Olmo Calvo AP Photo